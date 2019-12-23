Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $300.00

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.85), with a volume of 81898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.87).

The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million and a PE ratio of 17.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:IVI)

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

