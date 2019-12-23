IONChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $724,435.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $724,435.00 and $70,382.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00181752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01167934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

