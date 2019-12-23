IOTA Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, IOTA has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $457.61 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, FCoin, Exrates and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00183122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.01180848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000613 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00038484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, FCoin, CoinFalcon, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinone, Huobi, Binance, Exrates and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

