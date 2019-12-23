Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ITMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

