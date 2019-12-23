Itau BBA Securities Begins Coverage on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 302,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GeoPark by 439.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 396,127 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 27.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 93,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

