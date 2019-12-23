Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Receives $38.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 75,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,574 shares of company stock worth $18,022,705. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,804.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Jabil has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

