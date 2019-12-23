Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Given $4.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jaguar Health an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

