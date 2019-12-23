JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 price target on JAKKS Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

JAKK opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

