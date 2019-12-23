James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.02

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,109,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

