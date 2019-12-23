Jefferies Financial Group Raises Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,040

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLMA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,773.50 ($23.33).

HLMA opened at GBX 2,121 ($27.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,025.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,974.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

