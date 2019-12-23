JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,370.00

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($18.02), with a volume of 26613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($18.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,196.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $324.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

