Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE JMIA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 12,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,114. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

