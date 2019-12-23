Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock opened at GBX 109.67 ($1.44) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.69. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr has a 12 month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

In other news, insider John Scott bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($20,126.28).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

