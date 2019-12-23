KARMA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $748.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. KARMA has a market cap of $507,003.00 and approximately $748.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $20.33 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002143 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.