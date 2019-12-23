Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Kazera Global PLC (LON:KZG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 402310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

About Kazera Global (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

