KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

KDDIY stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. KDDI CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Research analysts predict that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

