Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €48.60 ($56.51) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.58 ($39.04).

Shares of DRI opened at €21.70 ($25.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is €23.61 and its 200 day moving average is €26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a fifty-two week high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

