Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

KDP opened at $28.87 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,500 shares of company stock worth $2,368,275 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after buying an additional 1,084,276 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

