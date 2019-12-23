KeyCorp Comments on Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.