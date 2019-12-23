Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,790.00

Shares of Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and last traded at GBX 1,760 ($23.15), with a volume of 18432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,632.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,587.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.93 million and a PE ratio of -926.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 23.67 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Keystone Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. Keystone Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.95%.

Keystone Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:KIT)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

