Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. CIBC cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

KL stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

