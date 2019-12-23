Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.84

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 36322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.