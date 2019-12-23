Kuende 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $331.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 68% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Kuende has traded down 68.5% against the US dollar. One Kuende token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. Kuende has a market capitalization of $17,980.00 and $331.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende's total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,567,742 tokens. Kuende's official message board is medium.com/kuende. Kuende's official website is kuende.com. Kuende's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

