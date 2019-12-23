Kyber Network (KNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.25 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, CPDAX and Neraex. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,270,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,878,967 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bancor Network, Coinone, Kucoin, CoinExchange, OKEx, Zebpay, Coinnest, Liqui, Poloniex, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Binance, Neraex, ABCC, Livecoin, TDAX, IDEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, GOPAX, Coinrail, COSS, Mercatox, DEx.top, Tidex, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

