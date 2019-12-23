Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 1,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,132. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

