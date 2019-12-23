Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston’s shares have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. This can be attributed to the company’s sturdy top line trend, supported by robust volumes and price/mix. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, the BSW buyout contributed nearly 3 cents to the bottom line and aided overall volume growth. The acquisitions of Marvel Packers and Ready Meals also drove volumes in the said period. Further, the company is on track with capacity boosting endeavors. However, rising input and manufacturing costs have been a headwind for the company. Higher manufacturing costs in the first quarter stemmed from inefficiencies and depreciation associated with the company’s french fry production line in Oregon. Moreover, rising SG&A expenses and poor potato harvest conditions in Europe are concerns.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

LW traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 103.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

