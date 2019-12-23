Lambda Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $49.49 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,465,398 tokens. Lambda's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

