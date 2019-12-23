LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LATAM Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. LATAM Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LATAM Airlines Group.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

LTM opened at $11.72 on Monday. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LATAM Airlines Group (LTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.