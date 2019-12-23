Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) Stock Price Down 50%

Le Chateau Inc. (CVE:CTU)’s stock price fell 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, 255,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 393% from the average session volume of 51,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,533.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Get Le Chateau alerts:

Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.66 million for the quarter.

About Le Chateau (CVE:CTU)

Le Château Inc operates as a specialty retailer. The company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and footwear for women and men. As of December 21, 2018, it operated a network of 143 prime locations under the Le Château brand in Canada, as well as an e-commerce platform in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Le Chateau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Le Chateau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.