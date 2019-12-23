Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) vs. MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of MBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MBT Financial has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MBT Financial and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Limestone Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than MBT Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MBT Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial 19.08% 8.52% 0.82% Limestone Bancorp 20.45% 11.01% 0.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MBT Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.67 $17.70 million N/A N/A Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 2.29 $8.79 million $1.23 14.69

MBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp.

Summary

MBT Financial beats Limestone Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

