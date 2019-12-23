Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall Buys 797 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,820.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at C$289,228.10.

LNR traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting C$49.25. 61,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,840. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNR. TD Securities increased their price target on Linamar from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

