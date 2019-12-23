LinkEye Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx and Bitbns. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $495,412.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

