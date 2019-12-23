Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate is expected to benefit from increased premium programming and Starz subscriber growth in the near term. The availability of Starz on Hulu, in addition to DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Sling, is a key catalyst. Additionally, partnerships with the likes of Amazon in the United Kingdom and Airtel in India are a positive. Further, investments in e-sports and mobile gaming are expected to diversify the company’s revenue sources in the long haul. However, continued investment in Starz is expected to hurt profits and keep margins under pressure at least in the near term. Additionally, increasing investments in content and marketing are expected to remain overhangs. The company’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGF.A. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

LGF.A stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 89,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

