Liquidity Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,324.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $370,869.00 and $39,324.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

