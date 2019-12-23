Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0069

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $89,192.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.02532157 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000376 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 655,955,332 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, SouthXchange, Braziliex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

