Lition (LIT) Market Cap Tops $565,029.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Lition has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $565,029.00 and $118,305.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,600.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.01762059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.02583251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00558271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00636510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00055235 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00388214 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

