Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $163,916.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,402,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,762 shares of company stock worth $7,151,793. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,401,000 after purchasing an additional 881,282 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.61. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,049. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

