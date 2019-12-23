M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $970.60 million. M.D.C. posted sales of $858.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

M.D.C. stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

