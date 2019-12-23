Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.20

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Majestic Wine’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.97) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.82. Majestic Wine has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider James Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

