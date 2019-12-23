MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MannKind by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MannKind by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 507,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

