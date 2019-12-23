Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

MRTN traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.44. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,329,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 134.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

