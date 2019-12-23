MarteXcoin (MXT) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $32,041.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022273 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004690 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000813 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,840,232 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org.

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

