Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.56 Million

Analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report sales of $242.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the lowest is $241.73 million. Masimo reported sales of $223.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $932.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

MASI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,726. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $149.64. Masimo has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $160.25.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

