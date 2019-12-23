MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.07. MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a twelve month low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of A$2.10 ($1.49).

