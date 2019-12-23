Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.83

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Separately, Williams Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

