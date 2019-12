MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

Get MDxHealth alerts:

OTCMKTS MXDHF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.01. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MXDHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.