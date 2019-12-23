MediBloc [ERC20] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,900.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Kryptono and Coinrail. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $35,900.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DEx.top, Coinrail, Coinsuper, IDEX, Gate.io, Cashierest, CPDAX, Bittrex and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.