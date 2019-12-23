Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Metro stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$54.32. The company had a trading volume of 136,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,108. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.25. Metro has a 1 year low of C$45.81 and a 1 year high of C$59.03.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

