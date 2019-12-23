Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of -3.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.60. 5,986,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,624,614. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $158.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

