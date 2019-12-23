Miles George Buys 100,000 Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Stock

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) insider Miles George acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$215,500.00 ($152,836.88).

ASX:SKI traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$2.13 ($1.51). 2,051,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.09 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.25. Spark Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

